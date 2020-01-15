Roubaix Capital LLC Decreases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $76,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock worth $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 273,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $84.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.