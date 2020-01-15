Roubaix Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Astronics worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co decreased their price objective on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 204,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $877.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.34.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

