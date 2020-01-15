Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge makes up approximately 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Stoneridge worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 171,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.