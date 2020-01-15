Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares during the quarter. Navigator makes up about 3.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Navigator worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 34.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navigator has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 70,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $739.77 million, a PE ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.