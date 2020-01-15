Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 93,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Elastic by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $642,286,243.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 503,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,447 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 1,180,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,769. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.