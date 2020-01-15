Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.13 Million in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. World Fuel Services comprises about 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $666,410 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INT. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:INT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 382,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,173. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

