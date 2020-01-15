Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.91 Million in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. National Instruments comprises about 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 494,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,077. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

