Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $285,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

