Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. East West Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 1,234,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

