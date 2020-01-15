Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Boingo Wireless accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Boingo Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 579,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.