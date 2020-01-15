Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 106,134 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Univar accounts for 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Univar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,387,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at about $237,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Univar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 258,432 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Univar stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 656,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,834. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

