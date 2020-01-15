Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 49,138 InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. InterDigital Wireless comprises about 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of InterDigital Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on InterDigital Wireless from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of IDCC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 418,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.