Roubaix Capital LLC Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LiveRamp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LiveRamp by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $824,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 874,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

