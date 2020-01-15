Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 156,376 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,376 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 764,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

