Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 24,439 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up about 3.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

