Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 27,798 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the period. TCF Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 612,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, December 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

