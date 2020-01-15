Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Kennametal accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 292,326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 1,164,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

