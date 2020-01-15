Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for approximately 4.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Rogers worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Rogers stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.25. 99,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

