Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Eight Capital

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.88. 121,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 million and a P/E ratio of 145.00. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.42.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

