Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €40.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIA. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

