Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) to “Buy”

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

