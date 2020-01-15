RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.6% annually over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 888,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

