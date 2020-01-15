Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:RBCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 3.46% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

