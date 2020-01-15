Rubies (RBIES) Market Cap Achieves $54,092.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Rubies has traded up 8% against the dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $54,092.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

