Rupaya (RUPX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $12,365.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,756.93 or 2.12907731 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000251 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,210,497 coins and its circulating supply is 61,024,533 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

