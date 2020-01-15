Rupee Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $216,066.00 and $77.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,362,000 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.