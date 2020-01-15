Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

