Rustom Jilla Sells 29,373 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rustom Jilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. 272,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

