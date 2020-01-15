S4FE Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One S4FE token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1,511.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S4FE Profile

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,333,572 tokens. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe.

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

