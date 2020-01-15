Sabal Trust CO Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

