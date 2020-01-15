Sabal Trust CO Has $27.76 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

