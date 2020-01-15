Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,163 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.