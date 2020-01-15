SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €6.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFQ. Oddo Bhf set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.57 ($9.97).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €6.94 ($8.06) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €6.10 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.92.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.