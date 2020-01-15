Safe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,431.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $113,431.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005098 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.01394844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00206693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

