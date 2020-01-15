SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $121.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $597,498.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.01413779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00050445 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076192 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

