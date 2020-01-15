Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $454,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFE stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. On average, research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFE. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

