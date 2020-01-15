Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €150.00 ($174.42) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.45 ($173.78).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF traded up €1.65 ($1.92) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €139.25 ($161.92). The stock had a trading volume of 969,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.70. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC raised its holdings in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran comprises approximately 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.