Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €169.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €169.00 ($196.51) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.45 ($173.78).

Shares of SAF opened at €139.75 ($162.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.70. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

