Sai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

