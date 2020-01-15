Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $434.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.90 million and the highest is $437.36 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Saia has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.