Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0002 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $546,116.00 and $55.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.02560440 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Neraex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.