SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.02 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $92,840.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, OKEx and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Binance and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.