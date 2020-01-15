SaluS Price Reaches $4.80 on Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00054712 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $10,494.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00052190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00075930 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.25 or 1.00173990 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

