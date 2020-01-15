Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €17.30 by Independent Research

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €17.30 ($20.12) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.87 ($21.94).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.95 ($18.55). The stock had a trading volume of 980,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.45. The stock has a market cap of $886.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

