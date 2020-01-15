Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.15 ($22.27).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €16.18 ($18.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.