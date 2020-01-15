Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.55% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

