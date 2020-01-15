Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.33).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.