Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Shares of SRPT opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

