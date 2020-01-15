Saundra L. Pelletier Sells 3,295 Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.