savedroid Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $333,679.00 and $11.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.